Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Declines By 47.1%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.13. 111,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

