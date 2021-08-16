Short Interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Declines By 56.1%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the July 15th total of 386,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in China Xiangtai Food by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

