Short Interest in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Drops By 41.0%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CRTD stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61. Creatd has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 1,396.63% and a negative return on equity of 735.20%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 983,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $5,644,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTD. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

