Short Interest in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Increases By 151.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,076,900 shares, an increase of 151.6% from the July 15th total of 428,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CLXPF has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Cybin alerts:

Shares of CLXPF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. 760,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,962. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $315.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.