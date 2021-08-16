Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 190.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.
Shares of DPZUF remained flat at $$90.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $93.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
