Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 190.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Shares of DPZUF remained flat at $$90.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $93.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.