Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declines By 49.1%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DBL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,905. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.