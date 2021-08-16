Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Increases By 308.7%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, an increase of 308.7% from the July 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.31. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

