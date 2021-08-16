Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Drops By 62.3%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

EXPGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.24. 261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

