Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Declines By 70.5%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.49. 55,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.62.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

