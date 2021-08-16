Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Rises By 135.3%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the July 15th total of 117,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GOVX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,737. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 558.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

