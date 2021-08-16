Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Rises By 100.0%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HYPMY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.71. 12,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,028. Hypera has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

