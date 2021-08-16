Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declines By 37.7%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 196,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 557,382 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 913,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 86,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 514,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 182,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

