Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declines By 37.7%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
