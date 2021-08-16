Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Rises By 168.3%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

LFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

LFT remained flat at $$4.09 during midday trading on Monday. 77,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,671. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.