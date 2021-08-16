Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Rises By 50.0%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MPFRY remained flat at $$4.30 during trading hours on Monday. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

