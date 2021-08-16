Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Grows By 271.4%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NINOY stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.
Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nikon Company Profile
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
