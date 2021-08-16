Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Grows By 271.4%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NINOY stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NINOY. raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

