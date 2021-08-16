Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Expands By 196.2%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAFRF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. 49,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.