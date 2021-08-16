Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Decreases By 53.9%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.40. 113,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,521. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

