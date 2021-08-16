Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Decreases By 53.9%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PCRFY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.40. 113,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,521. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
