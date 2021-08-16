Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Drops By 46.5%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the July 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSHG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. 33,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,808. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Research analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PSHG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

