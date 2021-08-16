Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Expands By 53.8%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUCOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.