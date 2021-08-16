Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Declines By 47.6%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,722. Regional Health Properties has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

In other Regional Health Properties news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Health Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

