Short Interest in Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Increases By 348.5%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 348.5% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Rotork stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Rotork has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70.

Get Rotork alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.