Short Interest in Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Drops By 50.0%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TORVF stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Saint Jean Carbon has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Get Saint Jean Carbon alerts:

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.