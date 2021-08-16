Short Interest in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Rises By 80.8%

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SIC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,047. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $369.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.53.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 48,554 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 765,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,180,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIC. Truist downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

