Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Decreases By 45.0%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Select Sands stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 22.86%.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.