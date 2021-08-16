Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Expands By 124.9%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

SES stock remained flat at $$8.16 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92. SES has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.28.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

