Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Declines By 80.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $213.65 on Monday. Teleperformance has a one year low of $145.76 and a one year high of $216.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.01.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

