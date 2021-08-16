Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Decreases By 41.2%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,676. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $55.41 million, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.