Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Rises By 106.3%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TOWTF stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.13. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

