Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Decreases By 59.2%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 47,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

