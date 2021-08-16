Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Declines By 50.7%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 119,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VVOS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 2,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,760. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

