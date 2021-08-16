Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Expands By 225.7%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 225.7% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3,332.20%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.