ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSTI. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2,154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $11,217,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

