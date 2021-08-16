Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,048 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock accounts for 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.98% of Shutterstock worth $35,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $17,132,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,038,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.29. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

