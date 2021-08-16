Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $19.50 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SWIR. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.35.

SWIR stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

