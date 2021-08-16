Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,743 shares.The stock last traded at $25.18 and had previously closed at $25.73.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $752.76 million and a P/E ratio of -62.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $129,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

