Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,743 shares.The stock last traded at $25.18 and had previously closed at $25.73.
Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $752.76 million and a P/E ratio of -62.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
