Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

