SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $236.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $202.79 on Thursday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $208.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,069.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $323,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

