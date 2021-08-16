SkinCoin Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $209,394.72 and $40,007.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.49 or 0.00914680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00104248 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

