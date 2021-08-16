SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSEMKT SLI opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

