Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,412 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,340,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

