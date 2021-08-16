Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 1.89% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

