Slow Capital Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

