Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPHY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 350,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

JPHY opened at $52.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12.

