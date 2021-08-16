Slow Capital Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,273,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.