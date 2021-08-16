SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 410.3 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS SMTGF opened at $51.44 on Monday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

