Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Up 2,552,951.8% Over Last Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $6.79 or 0.00014767 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $34.62 million and $48,980.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 2,552,951.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.98 or 0.00907215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

