Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,072. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

