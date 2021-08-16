SPC Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 2,553 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 112,487 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,728,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $82.82 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.