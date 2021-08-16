SPC Financial Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NYSE:VLO opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

