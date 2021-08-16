SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after buying an additional 2,864,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,534,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

